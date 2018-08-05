Joincoin (J) Price Hits $0.0465

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. Joincoin has a total market cap of $146,563.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000974 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,152,323 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team . The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

