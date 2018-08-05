John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $23.42 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

