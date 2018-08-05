JMP Securities Lowers Incyte (INCY) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Incyte from $146.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte opened at $63.04 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $140.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 221.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 162.5% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 75.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.