Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,549 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 887.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stephens set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

In other news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $43.05 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

