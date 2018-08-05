J2 Global (JCOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. 224,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $263,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,822,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $518,439.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,867 in the last three months. 5.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in J2 Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 217,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in J2 Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in J2 Global by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

