iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,922,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $605,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 144,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $436,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF opened at $106.28 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.29 and a twelve month high of $112.57.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

