iQIYI (IQ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of iQIYI traded down $1.92, reaching $28.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 23,089,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,070,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $46.23.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. iQIYI’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

