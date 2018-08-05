iQIYI (IQ) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $35.50 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of iQIYI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,089,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,070,934. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.02.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,067,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,120,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,108,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,550,000. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

