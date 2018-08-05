Investors Sell Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Strength (SPY)

Traders sold shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $1,287.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,606.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $318.38 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded up $1.21 for the day and closed at $283.60

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232,588 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,420,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,410,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,406 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

