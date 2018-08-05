Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $237.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Invacare’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Invacare has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Invacare’s payout ratio is -2.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Invacare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,302.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean J. Childers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $130,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,946.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,582 shares of company stock valued at $643,663. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.