Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Internet Initiative Japan earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.3677322158078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIJI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Internet Initiative Japan stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 12,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,294. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $895.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. equities analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

