International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,589,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,977,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,585,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,888,000 after buying an additional 321,576 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 395,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,281,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,747,000 after buying an additional 96,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,228,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,702,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper opened at $52.55 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

In related news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $610,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

