InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.42

News articles about InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InterContinental Hotels Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1571226155177 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $69.23.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

