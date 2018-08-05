Intelsat (I) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat (NYSE:I) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

I has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intelsat from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intelsat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of Intelsat opened at $21.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Intelsat will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 355.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

