Intel Co. (INTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 1st

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the chip maker on Saturday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Intel has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Intel opened at $49.63 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

