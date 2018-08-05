Insider Selling: II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) CEO Sells 9,450 Shares of Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,959,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

II-VI opened at $38.90 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 330,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,705,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

