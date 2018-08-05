Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Director Sells $12,650.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director John M. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $12,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,113 shares in the company, valued at $43,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 112,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,441. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 0.61. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

