Inovalon (INOV) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.
Shares of Inovalon traded down $0.15, hitting $12.20, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,802. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.
In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,804 shares in the company, valued at $967,614.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 36,753 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $366,427.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,967.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 164,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,207. 50.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.
