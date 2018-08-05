Inovalon (INOV) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Inovalon traded down $0.15, hitting $12.20, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,802. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,804 shares in the company, valued at $967,614.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 36,753 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $366,427.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,967.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 164,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,207. 50.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

