Innophos (IPHS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innophos earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.7661086835611 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Innophos traded down $0.02, hitting $44.36, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 60,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,161. The stock has a market cap of $870.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.74. Innophos has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.
Innophos Company Profile
Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.
