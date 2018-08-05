Inmarsat (ISAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Numis Securities

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) was downgraded by Numis Securities to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 460 ($6.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 430 ($5.65) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.17) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 569.71 ($7.49).

Shares of ISAT opened at GBX 554.20 ($7.28) on Friday. Inmarsat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($11.37).

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

