ING Groep NV (EPA) (INGA) Given a €17.25 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €17.25 ($20.29) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.90 ($18.71).

Get ING Groep NV (EPA) alerts:

ING Groep NV (EPA) opened at €14.35 ($16.88) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep NV (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep NV (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.