II-VI (IIVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.
II-VI stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.45. II-VI has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02.
In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,959,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.
