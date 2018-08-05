II-VI (IIVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

II-VI stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.45. II-VI has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,959,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

