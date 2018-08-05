Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9383040943615 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Horizon Pharma traded down $0.21, hitting $17.97, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,650. Horizon Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BidaskClub raised Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $271,312.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $288,868.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,717 shares of company stock worth $1,907,999 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.