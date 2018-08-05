Horizon Global (HZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Horizon Global to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.66 million. Horizon Global had a positive return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horizon Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HZN opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

HZN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

