Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hoegh LNG Partners earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 44.7947783309161 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners traded down $0.15, hitting $18.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 195,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,253. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $600.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.08 million. equities analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

