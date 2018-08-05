Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of Highwoods Properties opened at $50.17 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

