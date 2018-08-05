Highway (HIHO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Highway earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.3504051653604 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Highway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Highway stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 12,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07. Highway has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

