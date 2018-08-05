HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (HSBK)

HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH (OTCMKTS:HSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH opened at $15.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Get HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH alerts:

HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH (OTCMKTS:HSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

Highlands Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Highlands State Bank that provides personal and business banking services. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, interest and noninterest bearing, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.