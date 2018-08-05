Herencia Resources (HER) Trading Up 8%

Herencia Resources PLC (LON:HER)’s share price was up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 170,649,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,384% from the average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

About Herencia Resources

Herencia Resources plc., together with its subsidiaries, provides metals and minerals exploration and development services. The company owns a portfolio of zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits in Chile. Its projects include the Picachos Copper project, which is located approximately 50 km south east of the coastal city of La Serena; and the Guamanga Copper-Gold project that covers an area of approximately 11.2 square kilometers, which comprises the iron oxide copper-gold and various porphyry targets, as well as tenement positions in the La Serena area located in northern Chile.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herencia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herencia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.