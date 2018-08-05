HC Wainwright Reiterates $3.00 Price Target for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 383,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 843.54% and a negative return on equity of 246.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis.

