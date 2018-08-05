Hawkins (HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

HWKN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Hawkins had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter.

In other Hawkins news, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.54 per share, with a total value of $214,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins bought 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $516,208.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $780,698. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawkins by 17.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

