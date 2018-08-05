Harris (HRS) PT Raised to $190.00

Harris (NYSE:HRS) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.22.

Get Harris alerts:

Harris traded down $1.06, reaching $162.38, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 672,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,822. Harris has a 1-year low of $116.38 and a 1-year high of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Harris will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,885,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.