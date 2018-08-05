Harris (HRS) PT Raised to $190.00

Harris (NYSE:HRS) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.22.
Harris traded down $1.06, reaching $162.38, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 672,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,822. Harris has a 1-year low of $116.38 and a 1-year high of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,885,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.
About Harris
Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.
