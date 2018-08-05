Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.01

Media coverage about Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harmony Gold Mining earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 47.1991625311438 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining traded down $0.02, hitting $1.64, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -1.96. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.