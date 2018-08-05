Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HQCL. ValuEngine lowered Hanwha Q Cells from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Hanwha Q Cells from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanwha Q Cells from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hanwha Q Cells in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanwha Q Cells presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Shares of Hanwha Q Cells traded up $1.67, reaching $8.27, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 206,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,557. The firm has a market cap of $548.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 1.03. Hanwha Q Cells has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Hanwha Q Cells
Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.
