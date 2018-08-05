Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HQCL. ValuEngine lowered Hanwha Q Cells from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Hanwha Q Cells from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanwha Q Cells from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hanwha Q Cells in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanwha Q Cells presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Hanwha Q Cells alerts:

Shares of Hanwha Q Cells traded up $1.67, reaching $8.27, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 206,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,557. The firm has a market cap of $548.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 1.03. Hanwha Q Cells has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. Hanwha Q Cells had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.19%. equities analysts expect that Hanwha Q Cells will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Hanwha Q Cells

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Hanwha Q Cells Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwha Q Cells and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.