Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 21.52%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics opened at $17.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.93. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 53,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $927,776.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,771,807.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 304,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $5,185,629.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,703,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,553 shares of company stock worth $13,133,692 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Barclays downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.