Guess? (GES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guess? has crushed the industry in a year, largely attributable to strength in its Europe and Asia businesses. Notably, these regions have been delivering superb results for a while now, courtesy of constant store openings and e-commerce growth, ultimately leading to positive comps growth. These factors along with enhanced margins fueled Guess?’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both earnings and sales continued to grow year over year. However, increased distribution costs hit margins in Europe and are expected to increase SG&A costs of Guess? in the second quarter. Also, sales continued to be soft in Americas Retail that has long been struggling with slow traffic. Nonetheless, the company has been making efforts to bring a turnaround to this region and is also witnessing some improvements on that front. These factors along with the aforementioned growth drivers encouraged management to raise fiscal 2019 view.”

Get Guess? alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GES. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.27.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 470,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,168. Guess? has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $521.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.