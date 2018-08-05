GridCoin Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. GridCoin has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $10,184.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

