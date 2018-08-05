Green Plains Partners (GPP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Green Plains Partners opened at $16.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $525.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 million. analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 16.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

