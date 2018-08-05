GrafTech International (GTI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about GrafTech International (NYSE:GTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GrafTech International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 47.391961765798 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of GrafTech International remained flat at $$5.05 during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

GrafTech International Ltd. (GTI) is a manufacturer of graphite electrodes, products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and other ferrous and nonferrous metals. The Company produces needle coke products, which are the primary raw material needed in the manufacture of graphite electrodes.

