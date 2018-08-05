Golden Star Resources (GSS) Given a $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating and reduce our per share PT to $1.00 from $1.20. Our lowered PT is due to the announced strategic investment by La Mancha that is priced well below our previously estimated per share NAV for the firm. Our valuation is based on a DCF of the Prestea and Wassa mines, utilizing a 9% discount rate for each.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Golden Star Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.98.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a return on equity of 1,299.50% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 767.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 129,676 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 203.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 41.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 268,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,924 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.