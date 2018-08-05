Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Goldcorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Goldcorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,480,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after buying an additional 271,467 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $4,369,000. Finally, American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.13.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldcorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

