Global Payments (GPN) Stock Price Up -1.5% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) rose 1.5% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $117.66. Approximately 57,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 919,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.

The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $352,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,578,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,029 shares of company stock worth $3,520,396. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $2,063,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

