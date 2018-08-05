Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Brass and Copper earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2859067150601 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

Shares of Global Brass and Copper traded up $3.70, hitting $35.95, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 240,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,485. Global Brass and Copper has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $714.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Global Brass and Copper will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Global Brass and Copper’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Global Brass and Copper’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $111,984.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,589 shares in the company, valued at $708,982.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.