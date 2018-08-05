GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

