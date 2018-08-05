Glaukos (GKOS) PT Raised to $35.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of Glaukos opened at $39.39 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.20 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $341,473.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,873.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 38,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,732,404.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $20,644,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 814.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 442,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 393,906 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $14,630,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Glaukos by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 790,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $7,708,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

