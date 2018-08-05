Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $260.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $222.12 and a one year high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

