GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies has set its FY18 guidance at $0.99-1.18 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies opened at $28.05 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GCP Applied Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

