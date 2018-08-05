Gapcoin (GAP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Gapcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gapcoin has a total market capitalization of $168,995.00 and $0.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gapcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gapcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00308864 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004813 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000699 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00064130 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Gapcoin Coin Profile

Gapcoin (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 13,643,685 coins. The official website for Gapcoin is gapcoin.org . Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Gapcoin Coin Trading

Gapcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gapcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gapcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gapcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gapcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.