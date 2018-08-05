FundRequest (FND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One FundRequest token can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, FundRequest has traded down 13% against the dollar. FundRequest has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $61,618.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00390912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00193051 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About FundRequest

FundRequest launched on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,564,338 tokens. The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

