FORCE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $384.00 (FOR)

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, FORCE has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FORCE has a market capitalization of $976,522.00 and $384.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FORCE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About FORCE

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 141,128,679 coins and its circulating supply is 138,085,145 coins. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin . The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FORCE’s official website is www.forcenetwork.io

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FORCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

